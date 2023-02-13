GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two brothers from Green Bay are facing intentional and attempted homicide charges following an early Saturday morning shooting on the city’s east side.

According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both Omar and Jose Hernandez are charged with intentional and attempted intentional homicide charges. Omar is 24 years old, Jose is 23, and they are reportedly brothers. The charges stem from a shooting that happened on February 11.

On February 11, around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to an address in the 900 block of Clayton Place in Green Bay. There were reports of shots fired and someone who was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, one man was seen lying in the front yard, and another person was reportedly covered in a blanket just outside the front door. The victim in the front yard appeared to have a gunshot to his head and was presumed dead.

The other victim reportedly had multiple injuries and appeared to have gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen, and lower back. This victim was sent to a hospital.

Witnesses said there was an argument that led to some fighting and then what was believed to be gunshots. There were varying reports on how many gunshots were heard.

The complaint says around 2:50 p.m., authorities found a vehicle with the two possible homicide suspects. Jose reportedly told authorities that he got ‘beat up’ and was hit with two bottles. There were about six and seven people on top of him, and his brother (Omar) ‘had to do his thing’.

A witness said they were at a restaurant on Green Bay’s east side earlier in the night and got into a fight with another group. One of the groups was believed to involve Omar and Jose and another party.

When Omar was being taken into custody, he reportedly said, “Don’t do nothing to my brother. He didn’t do anything. It was me. I did it.”

Authorities search the two suspect’s shared residence and found bloody clothes as well as an empty magazine and several rounds of ammo. The authorities ended up finding a gun in a bag of rice.

The complaint mentions that both men had the gun in their possession at some point. Jose said he got in in the face with a beer bottle, and people started to hit and kick him during the fight.

Omar ended up admitting to authorities that he hid the handgun in the bag of rice. Authorities believed the two went to the address on Clayton Place with the intent to fight.

The two brothers are facing the following charges:

Omar Hernandez First-Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison (Can be increased by six months due to using a dangerous weapon) Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 60 years in prison (can be increased by six months due to using a dangerous weapon) Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to 9 months in prison

Jose Hernandez First-Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison (Can be increased by six months due to using a dangerous weapon) Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide – As a Party to a Crime, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 60 years in prison (can be increased by six months due to using a dangerous weapon)



Court records show that both brothers were scheduled to appear in court on February 13 at 2 p.m. for their initial appearance.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.