Two Green Bay McDonald’s locations to host COVID vaccine clinics week of July 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a successful first COVID-19 vaccination clinic at two McDonald’s in Green Bay, there are two more scheduled for the week of July 19 at different locations.

Those who receive a vaccine during the vaccine clinic will get a free ice cream cone for each vaccination and a free sandwich of choice for a future visit.

The dates and locations are as follows:

McDonald’s 2625 West Mason St McDonald’s 2340 East Mason St Time 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First Dose Wednesday, July 21 Friday, July 23 Second Dose Wednesday, August 11 Friday, August 13

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are available, according to officials. Masks will be required.

Some important information regarding those under the age of 18 are:

Individuals who are 12 to 15 years of age must have a parent/guardian present for both doses.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years of age are required to have parent/guardian consent to receive vaccination. In the event that a parent/guardian cannot be present, a consent form must be signed and brought to both doses

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-344-4373.