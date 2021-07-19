GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two Green Bay McDonald’s locations to host COVID vaccine clinics week of July 19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McDonald’s will be launching its MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program on July 8, allowing customers to earn points with qualifying purchases. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a successful first COVID-19 vaccination clinic at two McDonald’s in Green Bay, there are two more scheduled for the week of July 19 at different locations.

Those who receive a vaccine during the vaccine clinic will get a free ice cream cone for each vaccination and a free sandwich of choice for a future visit.

The dates and locations are as follows:

McDonald’s 2625 West Mason StMcDonald’s 2340 East Mason St
Time3 p.m. to 7 p.m.11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
First DoseWednesday, July 21Friday, July 23
Second DoseWednesday, August 11Friday, August 13

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are available, according to officials. Masks will be required.

Some important information regarding those under the age of 18 are:

  • Individuals who are 12 to 15 years of age must have a parent/guardian present for both doses.
  • Individuals who are 16 and 17 years of age are required to have parent/guardian consent to receive vaccination. In the event that a parent/guardian cannot be present, a consent form must be signed and brought to both doses

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-344-4373.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

North sweeps in return of WFCA All-Star Games

Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing

Aaron Jones Football Camp