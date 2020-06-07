FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two Green Bay men cited for possession of a controlled substance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents were given traffic citations on Saturday afternoon.

The Seymour Police Department said that at around 5:30 p.m., an officer had observed a vehicle driving erratic and attempting to avoid law enforcement.

The officer is said to have continued monitoring the vehicle and observed it turning onto Main Street while cutting off another vehicle, almost causing an accident.

The officer then reported to have made a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to authorities, during the traffic stop, a search on the vehicle was performed which concluded with officers finding several pieces of drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 23-year-old man from Green Bay and he was cited for operating after revocation of driver’s license, non-registration of auto, failure to yield right away from stop sign, and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials also report that 26-year-old man from Green Bay was a passenger in the vehicle and he was cited for possession of a controlled substance.

