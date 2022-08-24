GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days.

Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue to Forest Street —

— and Baird Street will be closed from Elm Street to University Avenue.

Public Works staff explained drivers can take Webster Avenue to Main Street to Elizabeth Street for a detour.

Anyone living or working in the area should not worry. “Access to residences and businesses will be maintained,” the release stated.

These closures are starting on Monday, August 29, at 6 a.m. and end on Friday, September 2, by 5 p.m. so crews can work on the sewers.