GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.

Authorities believe the incident was a result of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. When officers arrived, a 20-year-old from Green Bay had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

The suspects had reportedly fled the scene. Two teenagers were later identified and taken into custody a short time later.

A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both males, were the only information given on the suspects. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200.

No additional details were provided. The Green Bay Police Department did want to recognize the UWGB Police, De Pere Police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office for their help with the incident.

