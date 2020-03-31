Two Green Bay YMCA facilities open to help combat blood shortage

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – Both East Side YMCA and Broadview YMCA have announced on Monday that they have partnered with the American Red Cross and will be opening their facilities to offer safe and easily accessible Blood Drives to help the blood shortage.

The Greater Green Bay YMCA says their locations have the space to implement social distancing to protect individuals who give blood and the American Red Cross has enforced special precautions to ensure the health and safety of donors, volunteers, and staff.

YMCA organization says, “Your health and safety will be of paramount importance, as always, but especially during this pandemic.”

The first Blood Drive will be at the East Side YMCA location on 1740 South Huron Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on March 31.

The second Blood Drive will be offered at the Broadview YMCA location on 380 Broadview Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on April 6.

Blood drives are an allowable exception to Emergency Order #12 under Special Situations – Healthcare and Public Health Operations. For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: