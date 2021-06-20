FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two hit by vehicle in Outagamie Co., 19-year-old has ‘critical’ injuries

CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Outagamie County, resulting in one being airlifted to a local hospital.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on June 19 around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of two pedestrians being hit by a vehicle on STH 47. Authorities say a 73-year-old man from Illinois hit two pedestrians just north of Mackville Road.

The two pedestrians were:

  • 21-year-old woman from Greenleaf area
  • 19-year-old man from Appleton

The Appleton man was airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries, and the 21-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say that alochol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

STH 47 was closed between Mackville Road and Wege Road for around two hours while authorities investigated the scene.

Local 5 will udpate this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

