Two homes impacted in garage fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two homes were impacted from a garage fire on Sunday night.

The Appleton Fire department responded to a call regarding a 2-stall garage that had been engulfed in flames at around 6:45 p.m., in the 1200 block of South Walden Avenue.

Two homes were affected from the garage fire, both homes sustained significant heat damage.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly but worked to extinguish extra hot spots after the flames were put out.

No injuries were reported and the residents of the garage fire are without a home. No damage estimate has been released at this time.

The fire is currently investigation and a cause has not been identified.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5