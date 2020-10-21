FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two Illinois men charged after Appleton SWAT assisted in arrest

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police have released new details about a SWAT incident that involved an out-of-state agency last week.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Appleton Police notified the community that they were responding to an incident on Calumet Street.

According to the Appleton Police Department, their special weapons and tactical team executed a planned operation to take multiple people into custody. Appleton SWAT officers assisted detectives from another state in arresting the suspects in the 1500 block of East Calumet Street.

Appleton Police say SWAT officers were assisting detectives from Aurora, Ill., in taking 19-year-old Timothy Parker and 18-year-old Richard Gaston of Illinois into custody.

The suspects were detained at the Calumet County Jail before extradition. On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Illinois state attorney’s office formally charged Parker and Gaston with attempted murder, armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm. No local charges will be referred, according to Appleton Police.

No other details are available at this time.

