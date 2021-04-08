Two in custody after chase on I-41 in Fond du Lac County

ELDORADO, Wis. (WFRV) – After a five-mile chase on I-41 in Fond du Lac County, two people are in custody and face multiple charges.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on April 8 around 12:30 a.m. a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle for an equipment violation. This happened on I-41 at Townline Road in the Town of Eldorado.

The vehicle did not pull over and increased its speed, according to authorities. The vehicle reportedly drove five miles before it pulled over.

Both people inside the vehicle were taken into custody without an incident. The driver was a 33-year-old male from Oshkosh and the passenger was a 30-year-old male from Menasha.

The driver is being charged with:

Eluding

Possession of methamphetamine

Felony bail jumping

The passenger is being charged with:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony bail jumping

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says there was no injuries or property damaged reported.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.