Two in custody in Shawano Co., investigation ongoing

TIGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two residents were taken into custody by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday morning.

According to deputies, just after 10 a.m., officers attempted to locate a 36-year-old woman with active felony probation warrants at an address in the Village of Tigerton.

While on the scene, deputies say they found a 35-year-old man from Mosinee slumped over and sleeping in a vehicle on the property.

Officials say the man was found to be on probation for prior intent to deliver charges associated

with the distribution of methamphetamines. After further investigation, authorities say around two pounds of methamphetamines and approximately $7,000 in cash was located within the vehicle.

A search warrant was issued surrounding the possession and possible distribution of illegal drugs out of this residence and while conducting the search deputies say varying quantities of items believed to be marijuana, methamphetamine, and illegal drug paraphernalia were found.

Both suspects were taken into custody into the Shawano County Jail.

Authorities report the 36-year-old woman, was booked on her active felony probation warrant while the 35-year-old man was booked on drug charges related to the incident.

Officials say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

