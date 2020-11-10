Two in custody, stolen vehicle not located after lakeshore incident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are searching for a stolen vehicle after a multi-jurisdiction incident Monday night.

Sheboygan Police say they responded to a report of shots fired near Union Avenue and S. 15th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a vehicle had been stolen in Manitowoc earlier in the day. The individuals in that stolen vehicle allegedly attempted to steal another vehicle in Sheboygan, but the driver drove away from them.

The suspects then fired an unknown number of rounds at the vehicle as it drove away. While the vehicle was struck by gunfire, police say nobody was injured.

Shortly after this, Sheboygan Police say a vehicle was stolen from its owner in the 1300 block of N. 15th Street afer a suspect pointed a gun at the owner.

Both stolen vehicles left the area and were located by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department on I-43.

The stolen vehicle from Manitowoc was eventually stopped just south of the City of Belgium in Ozaukee County after spike strips were deployed.

Two individuals fled the vehicle, but were located nearby after a search was conducted by several law enforcement agencies.

Sheboygan Police say two people, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were taken into custody.

The vehicle stolen from Sheboygan has not been located at this time. Sheboygan Police say the vehicle is a red 2015 Ford Edge Sport Utility vehicle with Wisconsin registration plates 444DSW.

Officers have developed potential suspects and are continuing to investigate these events. The Sheboygan Police Department worked in cooperation with officers from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Manitowoc Police, Port Washington Police, Plymouth Police, and Saukville Police.

Anyone with information about the disturbance is encouraged to call Sheboygan Police at 920-459-3333, or they may provide information anonymously through Sheboygan Countywide Crime Stoppers at 877-CUF-THEM (877-283-8436) or online at cufthem.com.

