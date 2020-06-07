Two individuals in custody after attempting to evade Seymour officer

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Two individuals are being taken were taken into custody on Saturday after attempting to evade an officer in Seymour.

According to the Seymour Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and attempted to evade the officer as it drove away to a dead-end on Greenfield Court.

Two individuals were then said to have gotten out of the vehicle and began running on foot.

The officer reported having engaged in a brief foot pursuit before losing sight of the suspects and walking back to his squad car.

It was at that time that the officer allegedly heard the suspects vehicle engine start and observed the vehicle attempting to leave the area.

The officer is said to have gotten in front of the vehicle and gave loud verbal commands for the suspect to stop.

The suspect was reported to have accelerated towards the officer. The officer moved out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being struck.

After getting back in the squad car, officials said they were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in a driveway on Brookwood Drive.

The suspect was reported to be an 18-year-old man from the Town of Center and the second occupant of the vehicle was a 15-year-old minor.

The 18-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on a Probation Violation, Flee/Elude an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Possession of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The minor was referred to Outagamie County Juvenile Intake for Resisting an Officer.

The Seymour Police Department was assisted by the Oneida Tribal Police Department, and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.