Two injured after a crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County

(WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 8, Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-43 NB near mile marker 138.

A 24-year-old male from Stevens Point was traveling at high speeds on the Northbound I-43 in a 2006 SAAB when he collided with a 2011 Ford Fiesta. A 65-year-old male from Fond du Lac was driving the Ford Fiesta.

The collision caused both drivers to lose control of their vehicles and travel through the median across the Southbound lanes. The Ford Fiesta came to a stop on the southbound shoulder, while the SAAB struck a tree before coming to a stop in a Southbound ditch.

The 24-year-old male was transferred to Green Bay for life-threatening injuries due to the crash. The 65-year-old was treated and released at the scene of the crash. The names of the people involved were not released at this time.

Wisconsin State Patrol is currently investigating the crash. Local Five will have any additional information as it comes to light.