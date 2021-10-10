Two injured after Francis Creek resident crashes into parked Manitowoc sheriff deputy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old Francis Creek resident, who was driving while intoxicated, suffered life-threatening injuries after they crashed into a parked Manitowoc sheriff deputy on Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:37 a.m., one of their sheriff deputies reported that they had been involved in a crash on I-43 and needed assistance.

Authorities say further investigation revealed that the 23-year-old sheriff deputy, who was driving a fully marked 2020 Chevy Tahoe, had been parked in a median turnaround while monitoring speeds of southbound traffic when a northbound Chevy Corvette, driven by a 41-year-old Francis Creek resident, left the roadway and struck the parked sheriff deputy from behind.

The sheriff’s deputy was taken to a local Green Bay hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the 41-year-old Francis Creek resident from the vehicle where they were then flown to the hospital to receive medical treatment for severe life-threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Deputies say the 41-year-old driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated causing injury. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NLDS GAME 2: Brewers / Braves - Kyle Wrap

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Denmark set up NEC title showdown; 8-man highlights

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fond du Lac's Military Homecoming

Team of the Week: De Pere

Band of the Week: St. Mary Catholic

High School Sports Xtra Highlights: Kimberly recaptures FVA crown; Appleton North, Bay Port roll