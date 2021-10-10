Two injured after Francis Creek resident crashes into parked Manitowoc sheriff deputy

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 41-year-old Francis Creek resident, who was driving while intoxicated, suffered life-threatening injuries after they crashed into a parked Manitowoc sheriff deputy on Sunday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:37 a.m., one of their sheriff deputies reported that they had been involved in a crash on I-43 and needed assistance.

Authorities say further investigation revealed that the 23-year-old sheriff deputy, who was driving a fully marked 2020 Chevy Tahoe, had been parked in a median turnaround while monitoring speeds of southbound traffic when a northbound Chevy Corvette, driven by a 41-year-old Francis Creek resident, left the roadway and struck the parked sheriff deputy from behind.

The sheriff’s deputy was taken to a local Green Bay hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate the 41-year-old Francis Creek resident from the vehicle where they were then flown to the hospital to receive medical treatment for severe life-threatening injuries. Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Deputies say the 41-year-old driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated causing injury. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.