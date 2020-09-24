LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Two injured after Manitowoc pursuit in stolen vehicle

MANITOWOC RAPIDS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling southbound on 143 near USH 10 in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle fled and reached speeds in excess of 100 MPH before exiting at USH 151/Calumet Avenue within the City of Manitowoc.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn westbound but was traveling too fast to make the turn. The vehicle then overturned onto its roof, trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Both were assisted and transported by ambulance for their injuries.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was stolen from Oak Creek and the registration plates were stolen from the Milwaukee area.

During a preliminary search of the vehicle, authorities say they found illegal drugs.

No additional details are available as the incident remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

