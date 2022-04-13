OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were injured after a crash in Oshkosh Wednesday morning.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the crash happened on Bowen Street near Windward Court around 8:35 a.m. Police say that one vehicle was driving southbound on Bowen Street and crossed the centerline, hitting a vehicle driving northbound on Bowen Street. After hitting the oncoming vehicle, it continued across Bowen Street, left the road, and hit a tree.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The driver driving southbound has life-threatening injuries while the other driver has minor injuries.

Oshkosh PD and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Bowen Street between Leeward and Nicolet is currently closed, and they ask the people to avoid the area at this time.

If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, you’re asked to contact the police at 920-236-5700. If you have information about this incident but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.