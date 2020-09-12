Two injured after vehicle strikes Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay resident sustained serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into their home on Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, at around 1 a.m., police responded to a report that a vehicle heading westbound struck a house located on the northwest corner of W. Mason Street and S. Webster Avenue.

As a result of the incident, officials report an occupant of the home received serious but not life-threatening injuries and was treated by the Green Bay Fire Department.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 36-year-old woman from Green Bay, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is said to have received a citation for Driving too Fast for Conditions as well as charges are being referred for OWI Causing Great Bodily Harm.

The Green Bay Police Department is asking any resident who may have information regarding this case to contact the department at 920-448-3208.

