Two injured during crash in Black Creek, investigation continues

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night in the Town of Black Creek.

According to the Outagamie Sheriff’s Office, just before 11 a.m., deputies responded to STH 54 at CTY TK PP for reports of a crash. Officers say that upon arriving at the scene they found four individuals in the first vehicle and one 28-year-old man in the second vehicle.

Deputies report that the 28-year-old man in the second vehicle, who was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire crews and flown to a local hospital for medical attention. Officers say that a man in the first vehicle received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Officials had closed State Highway 54 for nearly five hours for crash reconstruction. The highway has been reopened, however, the crash still remains under investigation. Law enforcement notes that alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.