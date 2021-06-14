GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Two injured following a fire on 7th floor high rise in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a reported fire on the seventh floor of the high rise Sunday night.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says, on June 13 around 7:30 p.m. units responded to 400 North Monroe Avenue in Green Bay for a reported fire on the seventh floor high rise. There were initial reports of people that could possibly be trapped.

The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher before the fire department arrived. Residents were sheltered in place as crews ventilated the building.

Two civilian injuries were reported, no residents are without a home and the Red Cross was not needed.

The fire is under investigation by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Mashall’s Office.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

