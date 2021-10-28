Two injured in overnight disturbance in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were sent to the hospital following a disturbance in Green Bay on Wednesday night.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a call came in around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for a disturbance. Two people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Mather Street. Police are still investigating the situation.

Authorities say it is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. The identities of those involved were not released.

No further information was released, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.