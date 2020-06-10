FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two inmates attempt to escape from Outagamie County Jail

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two inmates of the Outagamie County Jail attempted to escape custody on Sunday night.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that at around 10:30 p.m. on June 7, Demetrius Williams and Matthew Beyer attempted to escape from the prison.

Officials say Williams hid in the cell block common area and when a corrections officer entered to do an inmate check, Williams is said to have grabbed ahold of the officer’s wrists.

Officials report that Williams then attempted to have the officer release Beyer from his cell.

According to authorities, officers were able to quickly resolve the situation and secure the inmates back in their cells without further issue. 

Deputies say no force was used by officers and no one was harmed during the incident. 

Williams is facing time after being previously charged in early March with first-degree intentional homicide of a 3-year-old Appleton girl Zyana Corbin, and two counts of attempted homicide against the mother of Zyana and Zyana’s unborn child.

Beyer was arrested last week on June 5, in connection with the February deaths of his two children 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer. Beyer was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Now, officials say both Beyers and Williams will face additional charges of attempted escape and taking hostage release without bodily harm in response to their attempted escape on Sunday.

