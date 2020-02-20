Two juveniles, 12 and 14, arrested in Green Bay after allegedly stealing pizza delivery car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two juveniles have been arrested following an investigation into a stolen pizza delivery car.

According to Green Bay Police, the delivery car was reported stolen just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday from a local hotel. The car was reportedly left running and unattended.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Just after midnight later that night, officers were dispatched to a suspicious situation in the 900 block of Shea Avenue. A resident reported that a car was possibly driven into a ditch and someone was knocking on their door.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that was identified as the car previously reported stolen.

During the investigation, Green Bay Police say a 12-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. Authorities say they are now recommending charges to juvenile intake for the 12-year-old.

The passenger in the car, a 14-year-old, was also arrested. Police say this teenager is responsible for four prior auto thefts in Green Bay.

Green Bay Police say they have now investigated 20 auto thefts this year.

