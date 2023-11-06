FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say two kids were able to escape and multiple pets were rescued from an early Monday morning fire in Fond du Lac.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews were alerted at 2:47 a.m. by a camera system for a fire at 130 West Divison Street.

When they arrived, fire officials reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area of the home.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire but not before “extensive smoke” damage had already been done to the home.

Authorities say two kids were inside the home at the time with one sibling, awoken by a working smoke detector, waking up the other before safely escaping the second floor of the home by using a fire escape ladder.

Three dogs and a bunny were rescued by crews from the fire with two of the dogs needing to be resuscitated with the use of pet rescue oxygen masks.

At this time, officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue say no other details are available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.