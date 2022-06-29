WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 6:10 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared.

WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open.

Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing

WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on I-41 at WIS 114 has blocked both lanes of northbound traffic.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. and may take up to 2 hours to fully clear.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is responding to the crash.

Local 5 will provide an update when more information becomes available.