UPDATE: Crash on I-41 at Snell Road in Oshkosh cleared

WEDNESDAY 2/26/2020 1:53 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash on I-41 northbound at Snell Road near Oshkosh has been cleared.
The crash had closed the two right lanes of the highway Wednesday afternoon.
There is no further information about the crash at this time.
Original Story: Two lanes of I-41 northbound at Snell Road near Oshkosh closed due to traffic incident
WEDNESDAY 2/26/2020 1:12 p.m.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The two right lanes of I-41 northbound at Snell Road north of Oshkosh are closed due to a traffic incident, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Traffic can be seen backing up to US 45 on WisDOT traffic cameras. Authorities estimate clearing the crash could take about 2 hours.
Local 5 will continue to provide updates to this story as they become available.
