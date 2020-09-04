UPDATE: I-41 southbound near Pierce Manufacturing back open

FRIDAY 9/4/2020 12:02 p.m.

APPLETON, W is. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-41 near Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton are back open after a crash caused delay late Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation first notified of the block lanes around 11 a.m.

No other details on the crash are available at this time.

Original Story: Two lanes of I-41 southbound near Pierce Manufacturing blocked due to crash

FRIDAY 9/4/2020 11:06 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The two left lanes of I-41 southbound are closed southwest of Appleton due to a crash.

The crash happened near County BB. Traffic can be seen backing up on traffic cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says crews are expected to clear the scene in about an hour.