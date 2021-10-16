UPDATE: I-41 SB lanes at location BB, near Fox Crossing, reopen after crash

SATURDAY 10/16/2021 4:19 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 southbound at location BB, near the city of Fox Crossing, have reopened following a Saturday afternoon crash.

Original Story: Two left lanes on I-41 southbound near Fox Crossing closed due to crash

SATURDAY 10/16/2021 3:18 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Both left lanes on I-41 southbound, near the city of Fox Crossing, are closed due to a Saturday afternoon crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 2:56 p.m. the Winnebago County Sheriffs Department responded to a crash on southbound I-41 at location BB.

WisDOT officials say the crash has resulted in the temporary closure of the two left lanes at that location. Authorities estimate the lane closures will last around 2 hours. Residents are advised to find alternative routes.