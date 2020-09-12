Local Red Cross volunteers journey to Oregon, aim to help those displaced by wildfires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two local Red Cross volunteers, Gary Geisler and Patricia Peterson, embarked on their heroic journey on Saturday morning to help those in Portland, Oregon who have been displaced by the wildfires.

After preparing their Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) for their deployment across the country, Gary and Patricia headed out at around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning from the 121 Bader Street location in Green Bay.

Once Gary and Patricia arrive at their destination, officials say they will be joined by an ERV driving team that will deliver meals, water, and personal care items to folks displaced by the wildfires.

Approximately 18 Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers and staff are said to have been deployed thus far including two volunteers, one from Milwaukee and one from Madison, who were similarily deployed on Saturday.

Because of the significant need for volunteers, the Red Cross says they will be looking to provide immediate training for folks who are not current Red Cross volunteers and deploy them as quickly as possible. Those interested can register at, www.redcross.org/volunteer.

