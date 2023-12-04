(WFRV) – When you think of the United States’ most fun cities, you think of Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami, but surprisingly, Wisconsin has two cities ranked in the top 100.

WalletHub comprised a list of 180 cities based on several key metrics such as movie costs, fitness centers per capita, and average business hours of breweries.

Coming in at #40 is Milwaukee, which received a 39.77 based on WalletHub’s scale (Las Vegas was #1 at 71.38). WalletHub experts say that Milwaukee ranks 46th out of 180 in entertainment and recreation, 38th in nightlife and parties, and 95th in costs for a combined rank of 40th.

Milwaukee has several amenities, such as the Milwaukee Public Market, the Fiserv Forum, countless breweries, and tons of family-friendly activities like the art museum.

Additionally, Milwaukee is known for some of the best places to eat in the country, like Ian’s Pizza, AJ Bombers, and many more.

Being Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee always has something to do. Summerfest tops the list of plentiful ideas, and for more information, click here.

The only other entrant from Wisconsin on WalletHub’s list is Madison, our great state’s capital, which has an unbelievable number of things to do.

Madison ranked 44th in entertainment and recreation, 79th in nightlife and parties, and 64th in costs, giving Wisconsin’s capitol a 60th-place finish with a score of 37.14.

Packed between five lakes are rocking concerts, 270 parks, a historic Capitol building that feels larger than life, a free zoo, free museums, more than 200 miles of biking and hiking trails, and a renowned farmers’ market.

Did we mention the Wisconsin Badgers? The college makes Madison the place to be on gameday with several specials at local bars and tailgate parties.

Some of the best places to visit include the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, the Henry Vilas Zoo, Camp Randall Stadium, and if you’re looking for a bite to eat, how about some fine dining at Naples 15 or a quick burger at The Tipsy Cow. Oh yeah, Madison also has an Ian’s Pizza.

For more information and general things to do in Madison, click here.

To check out the complete 180-city list from WalletHub’s Adam McCann, you can visit the company’s website here.