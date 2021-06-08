Two major developments proposed for downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local Five Tuesday, June 8, to discuss new developments in the work for the City of Green Bay.

Mayor Genrich discussed two major proposed developments coming to the downtown area. There is an underutilized parking lot that he believes could be put to get use.

A developer proposed a 172 housing unit and grocery store that would go into the downtown area along Monroe Avenue. The mayor believes there needs to be more housing opportunities across the income spectrum for the entire community of Green Bay.

The Proposal has been approved by the Redevelopment Authority and is now on its way to be reviewed by the City attorney before heading to the common council. Local Five will have all the details as more information becomes available.