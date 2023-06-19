MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Manitowoc women were sentenced to several years in prison after being convicted of fentanyl-related charges.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on May 10, 2023, Judge William Griesbach sentenced 31-year-old Ashley Schroeder to four years in prison, followed by eight years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Additionally, Judge Griesbach sentenced 34-year-old Amanda Adelmann on June 13 to four years in prison, followed by six years of supervised release for the same reason.

Metro Drug Unit investigators conducted surveillance and interviews revealing that Ashley Schroeder was traveling to the Milwaukee area to obtain fentanyl and, in turn, distributing it to numerous individuals in the Manitowoc area.

Fentanyl and firearms related to the Milwaukee seizures. (Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office)

Schroeder admitted to obtaining fentanyl in July or August of 2020 through September 2021. Authorities estimate she purchased between 300-800 grams from the Milwaukee area and admitted to traveling there two to three times per week, purchasing around $500 of the drug.

Adelmann was identified by investigators as a co-conspirator with Schroeder in the purchasing and distributing of fentanyl to numerous individuals in Manitowoc.

These investigators led to multiple Milwaukee area drug dealers being arrested and booked on federal charges.

No additional details were provided.