(WFRV) – Two men were arrested in Eau Claire County after allegedly abandoning a stolen pickup truck on an interstate and then stealing a UTV from a nearby home.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident began when the Eau Claire Post Dispatch Center received a report that an unoccupied pickup truck was stopped on westbound I-94 and partially covering the roadway.

Dispatch sent a trooper to investigate the scene. During their investigation, the trooper discovered that the unoccupied pickup truck had been reported stolen through the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

At the same time this discovery was made, officials say a UTV was reported driving westbound on I-94, about 40 miles away.

Another trooper subsequently stopped the UTV which was being occupied by two men.

The two men reportedly told the trooper that they had borrowed the UTV from a friend and were headed to Minnesota, however, when asked further questions surrounding their trip or who owned the UTV, both men had trouble answering.

Eventually, officials were able to contact the registered owner of the UTV, who didn’t yet know the UTV was missing. The UTV owner’s home was reportedly visible from where the stolen pickup truck was found.

Officers add that a truck key was also located on one of the occupants.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that both men were charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, trespassing, burglary, and other traffic violations.