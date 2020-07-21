Two men arrested after northern Wisconsin pursuit in stolen truck

TOWN OF BEECHER, Wis. (WFRV) – Two young men are in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit in a stolen truck in Northern Wisconsin.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified Monday night to be on the lookout for a stolen black pickup truck that fled authorities in Dickinson County, Mich., and Florence County, Wis.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a Marinette County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle traveling southbound on US 141 in the Town of Beecher. Authorities say the vehicle was occupied by two men matching the description given by Florence County.

Officers attempted to stop the truck south of Wausaukee but it continued southbound at a high rate of speed. Two attempted tire deflation devices were unsuccessful and the pursuit continued toward the Town of Beaver.

The fleeing vehicle, a stolen truck, then went southbound in the northbound lanes, went off the road, turned around, and continued northbound. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit continued back to the Middle Inlet area south of Wausaukee where a third deployment of a tire deflation device was successful.

Authorities say the vehicle stopped and both suspects were arrested without incident and later turned over to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The men have been , 22-year-old Tyler Jon Dollar or Portage and 26-year-old Chandler Lee Pavlet of Iron Mountain, Mich., will be referred for charges. Pavlet had multiple warrants for his arrest, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported and no damage was done to any squad cars. The incident remains under investigation.

