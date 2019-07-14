Two men arrested after shots fired in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Police say two men have been arrested after reports of gunfire.

Police say it happened just after 6 a.m. Sunday. They received multiple reports of gunshots around the 900 block of Harrison Street. Police say the investigation led them to a particular residence where the two men were then taken into custody. The charges are being referred to the District Attorney.

Police say they’ve determined the shots were not fired at any other people and the incident was not an act of violence against anyone. They say there is no danger to the public.