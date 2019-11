OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Two men have been arrested following a robbery Monday night. The Oshkosh Police Department says it happened at the Citgo on 834 N. Main Street at around 10:13 p.m. Monday.

Police say two men entered the store and took off with cash after an employee was punched in the face by one of the men.

A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Oshkosh, were arrested and transported to the Winnebago County Jail for robbery.