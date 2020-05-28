Two men arrested for possession of child pornography in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis, (WFRV) Appleton Police have arrested two people in connection to Internet Crimes Against Children.

Officers from the Department served search warrants on two residents on the southside of Appleton. During the search they found child pornography.

25-year-old Ian Schuh and 40-year-old Charles Moon were arrested and taken to the Calumet County Jail on 32 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Both cases are ongoing.

If you see suspicious activity online, please report it using the CyberTipline 1-800-THE-LOST at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children or contact your local police department.