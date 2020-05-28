Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two men arrested for possession of child pornography in Appleton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis, (WFRV) Appleton Police have arrested two people in connection to Internet Crimes Against Children.

Officers from the Department served search warrants on two residents on the southside of Appleton. During the search they found child pornography.

25-year-old Ian Schuh and 40-year-old Charles Moon were arrested and taken to the Calumet County Jail on 32 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Both cases are ongoing.

If you see suspicious activity online, please report it using the CyberTipline 1-800-THE-LOST at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children or contact your local police department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"