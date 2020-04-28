1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two men arrested for robbing Appleton Boost mobile

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at the Boost Mobile Store in early April.

Appleton Police were notified of the robbery at around 12:45 p.m. on April 17. When officers arrived they were told that two men had entered the store, robbed them, and ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

Authorities say 24-year-old Marquis Lewis is in custody in the Sheboygan County Jail and 23-year-old Daniel Patrykus is in custody in the Cook County, Chicago IL Jail. Charges are being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for Armed Robbery on both of these individuals.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"