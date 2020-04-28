Two men arrested for robbing Appleton Boost mobile

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at the Boost Mobile Store in early April.

Appleton Police were notified of the robbery at around 12:45 p.m. on April 17. When officers arrived they were told that two men had entered the store, robbed them, and ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

Authorities say 24-year-old Marquis Lewis is in custody in the Sheboygan County Jail and 23-year-old Daniel Patrykus is in custody in the Cook County, Chicago IL Jail. Charges are being referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office for Armed Robbery on both of these individuals.

