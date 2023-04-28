STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Wisconsin men have been convicted and another has been charged for the February 2021 overdose death of a Door County man, authorities say.

A Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department states that Kyle Demelle was found unresponsive in his Sturgeon Bay apartment in the early morning hours of February 22, 2021.

Officers say that evidence of drug use was found at the apartment. It was later learned that Demelle had purchased what he believed to be heroin the previous evening. However, toxicology results from Demelle’s autopsy showed the positive presence of fentanyl.

According to the release, the medical examiner determined that Demelle died of an acute fentanyl overdose.

Two men have since been convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide-Deliver Drugs, as Party to a Crime, a Class C felony.

Alex G. Hudson

Ryan C. Lyons

John J. Mosgrove

Alex G. Hudson, of Sturgeon Bay, was convicted on October 6, 2022, and on December 27, 2022, Hudson was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

A Milwaukee man, Ryan C. Lyons, was convicted of the same charge on April 20, 2023, and has a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 30.

Officers noted in the release that a third man, John Jacob Mosgrove of Sturgeon Bay, has also been charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide-Deliver Drugs, as Party to a Crime. Mosgrove’s case is still pending.

No further information was provided in the release. Local 5 will update this story when additional details are provided.