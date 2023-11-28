RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are looking to identify two men accused of retail thefts at a minimum of four stores.

According to the Racine Police Department, on November 14 two men committed retail thefts at least four stores in both Racine and Kenosha. Authorities also said that a white hatchback vehicle could possibly be involved as well.

There was no information on how much the suspects took from the stores. Anyone with information on the identity of the men involved is asked to call 262-635-7770.

The post on the Racine Police Department’s Facebook page has over 200 shares. No additional information was provided.