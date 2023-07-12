MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In what police described as a disturbance, two men in southern Wisconsin were allegedly beaten with a golf club by someone they knew.

According to the Madison Police Department, on July 10 around 12 a.m., officers were sent to the 3200 block of Ridgeway Avenue. Authorities say that two men were beaten with a golf club during a disturbance.

The victims and suspect reportedly know one another. When officers arrived, the suspect was not at the scene.

Police did say that there is probable cause to arrest the suspect for battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed.

The identity of the suspect was not provided. The investigation is reportedly ongoing.