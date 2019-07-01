Two men injured after Ashwaubenon apartment stabbing

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) A 27-year-old man from Green Bay is in custody following a stabbing Sunday evening at an apartment complex on Willard Drive.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it happened at around 6:30 p.m. when they responded to a report of a man with a knife at the apartment. Police say two of the men involved in the disturbance both sustained stab injuries, and both required transportation to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police say the Green Bay man in custody is in the Brown County Jail on charges referred as felony bail jumping, substantial battery, 1st degree recklessly endangering safety, battery and disorderly conduct.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released once it becomes available.

There is no active threat to the public at this time.