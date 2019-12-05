Two men killed in Fond du Lac crash, speed and alcohol factors

TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a single-vehicle crash Thursday around 1:11 a.m. on County Highway D in the area of Miranda Way.

Authorities say that a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man with a 28-year-old male passenger, both from Fond du Lac, was heading south on County Highway D when it left the roadway and hit a pole.

Authorities say that the men were ejected from the vehicle and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says that both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. They also say that the driver was wearing his seat belt, while the passenger was not.

The names of the two men will not be released until next-of-kin is notified.

The crash remains under investigation.