FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney announced on Tuesday that Elliot Schneider and Jonas Johnson made their initial appearances in court.

Schneider and Johnson allegedly made a homemade bomb that exploded in a residential mailbox on July 9, 2016, in the City of Fond du Lac. One person was injured in the explosion.

District Attorney Toney stated “Law enforcement has continued to investigate this bombing and we will work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute acts of violence to keep our communities safe. We are asking anyone with additional information to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.”

The defendants are charged with the following:

Damage Property – Class C Felony

Use of Explosive – Class D Felony

First Degree Reckless Injury – Class F Felony

First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety (3 Counts) – Class F Felony

Possession of Explosive – Unlawful Purpose – Class A Misdemeanor

Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance

If convicted of all counts, Schneider and Johnson could face up to 70 years of initial prison confinement.

Schneider made his initial court appearance on July 1, 2022, where the court set a signature bond of $30,000. Johnson made his initial court appearance on July 19, 2022, where the court set a cash bond of $100,000.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the bombing and it remains an active investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact City of Fond du Lac Detective Lee Mikulec at 920-322-3726.