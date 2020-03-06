Two men allegedly looking for $20K in gold, one a former Mattoon firefighter, facing arson charges

TOWN OF HUTCHINS, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from Mattoon are facing multiple charges for their involvement in a house fire on February 29.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, the Mattoon Fire Department was called to a fire around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters on the scene believe it was intentional.

A K9 was used and was alerted to the presence of accelerants.

After investigation of the fire, Cory Welch, 34, and Bryan Wendler, 37, were arrested.

The men allegedly went to the property to find $20,000 in gold nuggets that were reportedly hidden by the previous owner. When the nuggets weren’t found, the house was set on fire using diesel fuel that the men had brought with them.

Further investigation found that Welch had been a member of the Mattoon Fire Department before resigning in January 2020. He had called 911 and reported the fire, and then went to the Mattoon Fire Department and drove a fire vehicle to the scene without consent.

Both men are facing charged of arson, burglary, recklessly endangering safety and felony bailjumping.