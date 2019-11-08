Two men receive minor injuries after two car crash in Town of Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Two people are okay after a two vehicle accident Friday morning.

It happened around 5:00 a.m. in the Town of Greenville at the intersection of Parkview Drive and Arnies Lane.

When Deputies with Outagamie County arrived, they found a compact SUV operated by a 48-year-old Menasha man was traveling northbound on Arnies, Lane, failed to yield from a stop sign and hit a truck traveling westbound on Parkview Drive.

The truck was operated by a 63-year-old Greenville man and was on its side, in the yard of a nearby residence.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries from the crash.