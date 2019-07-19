Two men rescued after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Two men are safe after their boat capsized on Lake Winnebago Thursday night.

At around 7:21 p.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boat in distress on Lake Winnebago near High Cliff State Park. Once authorities arrived, they found a 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old man both from the Fox Valley hanging from their capsized boat.

With help from DNR wardens and rangers from High Cliff State Park, deputies were safely able to rescue the two men from the top of the overturned boat. Neither man was injured from the incident.

The Wisconsin DNR is now investigating the events of the incident.