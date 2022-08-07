FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after their motorcycles allegedly crashed into one another while traveling with a group on Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, just before 2 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on northbound I-41 near Military Road.

Upon arrival, officials found two victims with life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims was identified as a 39-year-old man and the second victim was identified as a 41-year-old man. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

Initial information officers received indicated that a group of motorcycles was traveling together on I-41 when two of the motorcycles in the group made contact with one another and crashed.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.