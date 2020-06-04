Two men sought following pursuit in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men who led a deputy on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation on Interstate 41 near Johnson Street in the City of Fond du Lac shortly before 9 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and continued south on Interstate 41 at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle exited at Military Road and traveled north into the City of Fond du Lac, maintaining a high rate of speed, according to the deputy.

The pursuit was terminated at Military Road and 9th Street. The vehicle was found abandoned at at address on Harrison Place near Forest Avenue.

Witnesses provided officers with a photograph of two men seen fleeing the vehicle.

Authorities say the pursuit covered a distance of three miles. Officers from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department assisted in checking the area and conducted a K9 track.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

