FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Two men sought following pursuit in Fond du Lac

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men who led a deputy on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening.

Authorities say the deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation on Interstate 41 near Johnson Street in the City of Fond du Lac shortly before 9 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop for the deputy and continued south on Interstate 41 at a high rate of speed.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The vehicle exited at Military Road and traveled north into the City of Fond du Lac, maintaining a high rate of speed, according to the deputy.

The pursuit was terminated at Military Road and 9th Street. The vehicle was found abandoned at at address on Harrison Place near Forest Avenue.

Witnesses provided officers with a photograph of two men seen fleeing the vehicle.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Authorities say the pursuit covered a distance of three miles. Officers from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department assisted in checking the area and conducted a K9 track.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"