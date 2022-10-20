MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were trapped inside an SUV after it rolled over and came to a stop in a farm field in Manitowoc County on Wednesday.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on WIS 147, north of Sturm Road in Mishicot.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation determined that a Ford Escape being driven by a 53-year-old with a 20-year-old passenger, was traveling north on WIS 147 when the SUV left the road while navigating a curve, overturned, and came to a stop in a farm field.

Photo courtesy of: Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of: Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Both men were trapped inside the vehicle but ultimately were rescued by fire services.

Authorities say that both men, who are from Two Rivers, were transported to local hospitals, and that the extent of their injuries is not known.

The incident is currently under investigation but deputies do believe that both alcohol and speed are factors.

No other information was released and Local 5 will update this story if further details become available.